There’s a piece in Romper this week by Kathryn Jezer-Morton, who wants to dispel the notion that when we drop our kids off at daycare, “our society becomes less tender, less loving.” Jezer-Morton, conversely, found it was only after dropping off her son at daycare that she “began to love children in general.”

Day Care Makes The World More Tender. “Silence the voice inside your head that has internalized the patriarchal belief that children are best loved at home, exclusively by their mothers.” https://t.co/9xWFA0gWVc — kottke.org (@kottke) March 4, 2021

Ah yes, the patriarchy. Jenzer-Morton writes:

American families, you need this. There will never be more political will than there is now, in the wreckage of this pandemic. It will be hard to make a case for a universal day care program on the grounds that it makes the world more tender. You’ll have to convince your governments that it makes financial sense. But first you’ll have to convince yourselves. You will need to silence the voice inside your head that has internalized the patriarchal belief that children are best loved at home, exclusively by their mothers. Because in America today, there are only two types of mothers of young children: mothers in crisis and mothers experiencing neoliberal Stockholm syndrome.

What’s the crisis? “Women have taken on the burden of caring for a homebound nation of children while working from home.” OK, what’s the Stockholm syndrome? It’s the belief that women “must have made the mistake of marrying a man who doesn’t pull his weight around the house. This is Stockholm syndrome because without necessarily realizing it, these women have come to sympathize with the systems that control and oppress people like them.”

A fun quiz for all you moms out there: Which type of mother are you? The mother in crisis, or the mother experiencing neoliberal Stockholm syndrome?

Yes. That’s why my son runs to his mother everyday when she picks him up. — Ryan (@gingerbeard1130) March 6, 2021

Remember everyone: if they get you to need the State more than your family, they’ve got you. — Andrew Sansone (@_AndrewSansone) March 6, 2021

Gotta get in their heads when they’re young, eh wokies? — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) March 6, 2021

Healthy families are the BEST environment for raising children and our efforts should go into encouraging healthy, intact, committed families. — Kathy Brown (@iloveBrowncrew) March 6, 2021

This world is scary. — Kim 🇺🇸 (@KimIn661) March 6, 2021

So as a stay-at-home dad, I’ve internalized the “patriarchal belief that children are best loved at home, exclusively by their mothers” or is this just an attempt to gaslight SAHMs? — World’s Greatest Dad in the World (@The_WGD) March 5, 2021

Keeping a child at home with a parent becomes vastly superior to daycare when it’s the father who is the one staying at home. When it’s the mother, it’s patriarchal oppression and daycare is awesome. — Corbin Mitchner (@CorbinMitchner) March 6, 2021

Soooo…every dystopian novel, then? — Chris prepositions in bio (@ChrisChief85) March 6, 2021

One of the tenets of Marxism is to actively dismantle the nuclear family, right? But It’S nOt CoMmUnIsM — Nemesis 2021 (@Nemtastic1) March 6, 2021

Is this another Marxist plant like BLM that desires to put an end to the nuclear family for easier access to your kids?🤔 — MrMysteryGuest (@MrMysteryGuest1) March 6, 2021

The self-proclaimed Marxists behind the Black Lives Matter movement (and creators of the Black Lives Matter at School curriculum) explicitly state they want to “disrupt” the nuclear family, which is symptomatic of white supremacy, and encourage collectivism over individualism.

No doubt partly linked to communist leanings – I wonder what other leanings might see benefit in separating children from those most determined to protect them? — Marilyn Irish (@sexbasedrights) March 6, 2021

Is it just my feed, or am I noticing a theme on @Twitter today? “Hand your children over to strangers, motherhood isn’t special”. Progressive propaganda. — Bonnie🥟 (@ForagingForever) March 6, 2021

No, this isn’t creepy and dystopian *at all*. — Ampzilla (@Terraphant) March 6, 2021

Nope. Kids need their parents. My husband and I do our best to make sure one of us is caring for them if possible while we work. We love them the most. No daycare worker, however good, can ever provide what we provide. — Haley Peet (@HaleyPeet) March 6, 2021

I’ve never heard the word “patriarchy” used by a sane person. — A. S. “may have been obtained through hacking” (@LoCtrl) March 5, 2021

Another small insidious attempt to make parenting the prerogative of the state collective rather than actual mothers and fathers. This shit is evil. — patchito (@Patchito) March 5, 2021

Delete this. — harmoniks (@harmoniks_) March 5, 2021

It is not a “patriarchal belief” to want to care for your own children and to believe that they are best loved at home. If someone has to use daycare, then just say that. But don’t tear down parenting your own kids. — GB (@GBtablereads) March 6, 2021

So if I want to stay home with my kids and raise them the way I want so as to avoid your brainwashing them and wasting my money at your daycare center, which I’m sure the average Joe couldn’t afford, I’ve got internalized problems? — Megen Ashley (@Megen_Ashley) March 6, 2021

Here’s a test: You’re reincarnated as a new human baby. Who do you want to raise you? You get to pick: your mom (or dad), or a daycare — SnoopysGirl (@Sn00pysG1rl) March 6, 2021

🖕🏼 — Billy Hardin (@Hardballz34) March 6, 2021

