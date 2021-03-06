https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/worlds-oldest-known-wild-bird-another-chick-age-70/

(BBC) – Wisdom the albatross, the world’s oldest known wild bird, has had a chick at the age of at least 70.

The Laysan albatross hatched the chick on 1 February in a wildlife refuge in the North Pacific Ocean, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has said. Laysan albatrosses usually only live for 12-40 years. But Wisdom was first identified by researchers in 1956.

The father is Wisdom’s partner, Akeakamai, who she has been with since 2012, US wildlife officials said. Albatrosses usually mate for life, but it is believed Wisdom had other partners in the past that she outlived.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

