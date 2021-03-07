https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/07/always-idiot-pastor-uses-melania-trump-to-shame-women-for-not-looking-better-for-their-husbands-and-lefties-attack-melania/

Stewart Allen Clark is a pastor who took the time to shame women in his congregation for not looking good enough for their husbands. He lectured them about not letting themselves go and even brought up Melania Trump as the ultimate trophy wife.

Which is in and of itself grossly insulting to Melania but we digress.

Now, we saw this story a few days ago but didn’t think it would be worth covering until we saw him make the left’s radar. We thought, ‘Yes, something women on both sides of the aisle can finally agree on’ …

Missouri pastor slammed for suggesting women should strive to look like “epic trophy wife” Melania Trump https://t.co/QJNpUOXEBp pic.twitter.com/fa2S3sJAqW — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2021

But not so much.

I’m gonna need Stewart Allen Clark, the pastor who told women to slim down, pretty up and look more like Melania Trump to slim down, tone out, and look more like Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/YAZ7bDLWrC — ⚜️ Gretchen ⚜️ (@GMWhitehair) March 6, 2021

We should have known they’d attack Melania.

Missouri Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark, who looks 328 weeks pregnant said women should strive to look and be like Melania Trump. Guess every woman should be okay with their fat husband fucking a pornstar after having his baby then paying $130,000 of your money to cover it up? Cool. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 7, 2021

Thinking the dillholes attacking Melania are missing the point but whatevs.

I would rather emulate Stacey Abrams than Melania Trump. She’s truly gorgeous in my book. pic.twitter.com/1kEjraIhxT — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) March 7, 2021

Huh?

Melania Trump said she is getting ready to write her memoirs Be Best pic.twitter.com/ijCzBvolkc — Emily Denver🌊🥂 (@EmilyDenver8) March 7, 2021

Very unfair to call Melania Trump a “trophy wife.” A Trophy is generally in connection with something that is good. https://t.co/Ek0dYOBsxQ — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 7, 2021

Poor Dean.

He tries so hard to be edgy and biting and even his little blue-check only gets him so far.

Twitter is not verifying their best.

Don’t know who needs to hear this, but Melania Trump is the polar opposite of a role model. Within and without. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) March 7, 2021

Pretty sure they’re missing the point.

But ok.

A Missouri pastor received public backlash after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands!!! NAILED IT! 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/LiM5DYmESA — Tony Bellerose (@tonybellerose) March 7, 2021

Melania Trump will go down in History as the most disgraced do nothing First Lady that ruined Jackie O’a Rose Garden — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) March 7, 2021

The pastor lecturing women on the way they look, while he looks like he’s swelling from some allergic reaction, is the story. But oh no, since he dared use Melania that somehow opens up the door for the bullying of the former First Lady to continue.

Making the people trashing Melania as awful as the pastor himself.

Good times.

***

