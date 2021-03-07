https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/07/at-least-42-chicago-area-expressway-shootings-year-to-date/

At least 42 shootings have occurred on expressways in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago thus far in 2021.

ABC 7 reports the latest one occurred Friday, leaving one person dead and two others wounded.

The incident occurred “just after 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 119th Street.” Two different vehicle were hit by multiple bullets and their drivers pulled up to a Chicago Police District Station seeking medical help.

Wounded individuals from each car–three in total–were transported to hospitals. One of the individuals, an 18-year-old male, died at the hospital.

Breitbart News noted two people were injured in an Chicago expressway shooting the previous Friday, February 26, 2021. And that was the third expressway shooting in as many days in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

At least 13 people were shot in Chicago over Friday into Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Last week Breitbart News noted black Chicagoans were increasingly flooding concealed carry permit courses in and around the city. Many of them indicate they have never owned a gun before, but now see the need to be able to defend themselves against crime.

