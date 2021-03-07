https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-attacks-syria-press-conferences-rep-matt-gaetz-rips-joe-biden-suggests-transition-kamala-already-begun-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

In the interview Gaetz blasted President Joe Biden for not holding a press conference since entering office. Biden is the first US President NOT to hold a press conference in his first 30 days.

Gaetz told Bartiromo, “You have to wonder whether the transition to Harris has already begun… Joe Biden has had more nap time than questions from reporters… Joe Biden has had more attacks on Syria than he’s had press conferences and so you have to ask to the progressive voters, is this really what you expected?”

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

