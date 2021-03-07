https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542037-biden-nominates-female-generals-whose-promotions-were-delayed-under-trump

President BidenJoe BidenBiden to sign executive order aimed at increasing voting access Myanmar military conducts violent night raids Confidence in coronavirus vaccines has grown with majority now saying they want it MORE nominated two female generals for promotions on Saturday, months after former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden to sign executive order aimed at increasing voting access Albany Times Union editorial board calls for Cuomo’s resignation Advocates warn restrictive voting bills could end Georgia’s record turnout MORE’s Pentagon officials reportedly delayed recommending they be promoted out of a concern the former president would reject them because they are women.

The Pentagon issued two announcements declaring that Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson will take on new assignments to four-star commands if approved by the Senate as expected.

Van Ovost will lead the Transportation Command, which manages the military’s global transportation network.

Richardson is slated to move up from commanding general of the U.S. Army North in Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to become the head of the Southern Command that handles military activities in Latin America.

The only female four-star general in the U.S. military currently serves as the commander of the Air Force’s Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

Today, @SecDef announced that @POTUS has made the following nominations: — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 6, 2021

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost for appointment to the grade of general, and assignment as commander, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 6, 2021

The Department of Defense’s announcement comes after The New York Times reported last month that former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Capitol Police may ask National Guard to stay | Biden’s Pentagon policy nominee faces criticism | Naval Academy midshipmen moved to hotels Former Trump Defense chief Esper to join McCain Institute CORRECTED: Overnight Defense: COVID-19 stymies effort to study sexual assault at military academies | Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi report MORE and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyDC Guard chief: Approval to deploy on Jan. 6 took more than 3 hours Joint Chiefs chairman: Military response on Jan. 6 was ‘super fast’ Female generals’ promotions held back over fears of Trump’s response: report MORE postponed endorsing their promotions in 2020.

Esper and Milley had decided not to recommend Van Ovost and Richardson for the positions in an attempt to protect their careers, as they worried Trump would not approve of placing women in the leadership positions and instead would nominate different candidates.

“They were chosen because they were the best officers for the jobs, and I didn’t want their promotions derailed because someone in the Trump White House saw that I recommended them or thought DOD was playing politics,” Esper told the Times last month. “This was not the case. They were the best qualified. We were doing the right thing.”

The defense officials decided to wait until after the presidential election to see if the two could be nominated under a potential Biden administration. Trump fired Esper six days after the election, but the women were still not recommended for their promotions.

Former Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who took over after Esper’s ouster, told the Times last month that Van Ovost and Richardson were not suggested for promotions because of “timing considerations, not that they were women.”

Current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinSunday shows preview: Manchin makes the rounds after pivotal role in coronavirus relief debate US proposes new summit with Taliban on interim Afghan government Overnight Defense: White House open to reforming war powers | Army base might house migrant children | Fauci scolds military on vaccine MORE declined to tell the newspaper last month how far Esper and Milley went to make sure the women were promoted but said, “I would just say that I’ve seen the records of both of these women. They are outstanding.”

