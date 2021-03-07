https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60462de05db3705aa0abcfed
The Italian government has approved the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65, the health ministry has said, a month after Italy and other EU states barred the elderly from getting the …
Hong Kong officials are investigating a death and two medical episodes reported days after individuals were given China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. So far no links have been established between the dr…
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue of homelessness in Southern California. We share images reminiscent of the Great Depression….
In his bid to reimagine criminal justice in L.A. County, Dist. Atty. George Gascón has assembled an inner circle of mostly defense attorneys and political allies. Critics say it is a largely inexperie…
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is set to get under way Monday in the highly anticipated murder trial of former Minneapolis…