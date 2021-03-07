https://www.oann.com/bidens-insults-to-america-are-unwarranted/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-insults-to-america-are-unwarranted

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Joe Biden is drawing pushback from Americans after comparing governors lifting COVID lockdowns and measures to Neanderthals.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask. Forget it,” Biden said.

On Sunday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) frowned upon Biden’s attack on the intelligence of him and others. Reeves said he believes his state residents can be trusted to “make good decisions” without government interference, like whether to cover their face or open stores for business.

The Republican governor understands that at the end of the day, the ability to make a living may be equally important to the ability to stay healthy.

“The fact is that in our state throughout this pandemic our approach has been to not only protect lives, but to also protect livelihoods,” Reeves stated. “We have to get our economy rolling so that individuals can get back to work, and I think that’s critically important.”

Reeves explained the data doesn’t justify government mandates of any kind, and found no basis for Biden’s insult.

