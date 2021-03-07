https://www.oann.com/bidens-insults-to-america-are-unwarranted/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-insults-to-america-are-unwarranted

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Joe Biden is drawing pushback from Americans after comparing governors lifting COVID lockdowns and measures to Neanderthals.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask. Forget it,” Biden said.

On Sunday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) frowned upon Biden’s attack on the intelligence of him and others. Reeves said he believes his state residents can be trusted to “make good decisions” without government interference, like whether to cover their face or open stores for business.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 30, 2020. - Lawmakers in Mississippi voted June 28 to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past. The measure passed with a 91-23 majority vote in the House of Representatives, triggering cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 for the bill. (Photo by Rogelio V. Solis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROGELIO V. SOLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican governor understands that at the end of the day, the ability to make a living may be equally important to the ability to stay healthy.

“The fact is that in our state throughout this pandemic our approach has been to not only protect lives, but to also protect livelihoods,” Reeves stated. “We have to get our economy rolling so that individuals can get back to work, and I think that’s critically important.”

Reeves explained the data doesn’t justify government mandates of any kind, and found no basis for Biden’s insult.

