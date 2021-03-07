https://www.oann.com/bidens-open-border-endangering-texas/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-open-border-endangering-texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The Lone Star State took drastic actions after Joe Biden’s immigration policy welcomed more than 100,000 illegal entries in a single month. On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced “Operation Lone Star,” as he deployed the National Guard and the Department of Public Safety to stop the influx of drugs and people.

BREAKING: In absence of federal leadership on border security and prioritizing the safety of Americans, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star” to leverage state resources towards the growing crisis at the border. — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) March 7, 2021

“It was revealed that the Biden administration is bringing in illegal immigrants into the state of Texas, and then releasing them,” Abbott said.

The governor’s emergency response included air and sea personnel to protect areas targeted by smugglers and Mexican cartels.

On Friday, President Trump called the situation at the border “totally out of control,” and accused Biden of violating his oath to uphold the Constitution.

The Biden administration has refused to take any responsibility.

“Well, I know you don’t want to answer to him, but the former President just released a statement saying that the Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our nation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy.”

In the meantime, with immigrant detention centers filling up quicker than they can be built, border officials are reportedly considering holding unaccompanied minors in military bases.

MORE NEWS: President Trump Calls On GOP To Stop Using His Name For Fundraising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

