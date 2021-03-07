https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/07/bidens-solution-to-the-border-crisis-let-them-all-go-n1430594

Joe Biden took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” I don’t recall there being any exceptions to that mentioned in the oath, like “except laws that have to do with immigration enforcement.” I must have missed that.

Joe Biden’s “solution” to the border crisis is actually very simple. Anyone who shows up at the border has a pretty good chance of being briefly detained and then sent on their way. It won’t stop people from coming. And many will still try to get into the country illegally.

But it’s not what Donald Trump would have done so it becomes policy.

Last month, the border patrol stopped 100,000 people at the border, according to sources who had knowledge of the unreleased figures. That’s the highest February total since 2006.

Yahoo News:

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught more than 4,500 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a single day on Wednesday, according to government figures shared with Reuters, a sign that illegal entries could continue to rise in March. Republicans have criticized Biden for rolling back Trump’s hardline immigration policies, saying the shift will lead to more illegal immigration.

What’s so concerning is that Biden’s inaction is an attempt to downplay the crisis. Democrats haven’t even gotten their agenda off the ground yet and along comes a full-blown, star-spangled border crisis that threatens to derail his plans for America. It’s a political bomb that could blow up in his face and Republicans are eager to light the fuse.

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, sent a letter to Biden on Friday that requested a meeting to discuss the issue, saying he had “great concern” with the administration’s approach to border. “We must acknowledge the border crisis, develop a plan, and, in no uncertain terms, strongly discourage individuals from Mexico and Central America from ever making the dangerous journey to our southern border,” McCarthy wrote in the letter.

Biden’s “plan” consists of shorter detention periods — especially for children, who are getting to be a nuisance for the Biden administration. There are just too many of them. So the president’s solution is to kick them out the door and have them stay with just about anyone who shows up to claim them. It may be someone from a drug gang or a child trafficker. Or maybe just your run-of-the-mill child molester. There’s no time to fully vet the people who will be caring for these kids.

But at least they won’t be the government’s responsibility anymore.

For families seeking asylum, the news is very good. Biden has decreed their freedom.

San Diego Union-Tribune:

In a court filing Friday, the U.S. government said it had released all families detained at the 96-bed Berks County family detention center in Leesport, Penn. The detention center will instead be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold adults, the government said. Families will still be detained at larger detention centers in Karnes City and Dilley in Texas, but the government intends to hold people at those sites for three days or less, the court filing said.

“Family detention will never truly be over until the facilities are closed and the contracts with ICE end,” said Bridget Cambria, executive director of the legal group Aldea — The People’s Justice Center. These are the people making our immigration policy now.

Politics aside, the humanitarian crisis that’s building at the border is too late to stop. People are on the move and won’t be deterred. All that can be done is prepare for the worst.

Eventually, Biden may be forced to change course. But what kind of damage will have done in the interim? Any policy that deliberately allows preventable death and suffering is inhumane and the people who are responsible for it should be held accountable.

