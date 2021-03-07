https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/billionaire-ex-wife-jeff-bezos-marries-seattle-science-teacher/

(BLOOMBERG) — MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest women, has married a Seattle science teacher, who promptly declared he plans to help give away most of their wealth to charity.

Dan Jewett, a teacher at the private Lakeside School, signaled the marriage on the website for the Giving Pledge, the movement created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage billionaire philanthropy.

“In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in a March 6 post under Scott’s page on the pledge’s website.

