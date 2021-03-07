https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/blm-protesters-threaten-little-girls-small-children-outside-cheerleading-competition-louisville-video/

Black Lives Matter protesters harassed and threatened little girls and small children outside a cheerleading competition in Louisville this weekend.

Democrats and their media support this.

The families were harassed over their “white privilege” as they entered the Louisville International Convention Center for the competition.

This was allowed by local police.

Gateway Pundit reader Richard said his daughter and her family attended the cheerleading competition. They were caught in abuse as they entered the facility. She told her father, “We had to walk straight through this. They shoved Dave (fiance’), and threatened they would kill my children. This was scary and unexpected.”

BLM in Louisville winning the hearts and minds of little girls. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M4pFFoEnP3 — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) March 6, 2021

