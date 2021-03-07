http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Itb8pj3wxX4/

The Biden administration shattered a record for unaccompanied migrant children being moved to shelters in February. The Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) placement of more than 7,000 unaccompanied minors in shelters in February eclipsed the previous high of 5,019 in February 2019, according to a report from CBS.

HHS officials report placing more than 7,000 unaccompanied alien children into their facilities in February, according to information published by CBS News. The number represents an increase from January’s housing of 4,000 minors which was already up 19 percent from December.

The previous record for February housing of unaccompanied minors into shelters came during the 2019 border crisis when HHS officials took in nearly 5,900 children.

During the first four days in March, HHS officials placed more than 1,500 migrant children into shelters, the CBS report continues.

Just one week ago, CBS reported made an aggressive move to increase the capacity for these children in migrant shelters by reactivating bed space that had been closed down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With increasing numbers of children being referred to ORR for care, ORR must take steps to increase the number of available shelter beds in order to minimize the risk that children remain in CBP custody,” the memo published by CBS said.

The Biden administration is also facing criticism for separating unaccompanied migrant children from family members at the border, Breitbart Texas reported.

“The migrant children often arrive with a grandparent, older sibling or other relative but are separated until federal officials can confirm the accompanying adult is their relative, as required under U.S. law,” USA Today stated. Current law requires that a parent or legal guardian be present at the border to qualify as a family unit.

The number of children being apprehended without a parent at the border continues to grow. Due to overcrowding in Health and Human Services shelters for children, the unaccompanied minor is being held in Border Patrol facilities designed from single children — often for more than the 72 hours allowed by law, Breitbart Texas Randy Clark reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

