https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-exclusive-early-indications-ballots-found-shredded-maricopa-county-dumpster-completed-ballots-2020-election/

What a mess the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) have gotten themselves into. After refusing to provide ballots to the Arizona Senate for months, as soon as the judge ordered the MCBOS to hand them over, shredded ballots are found in a dumpster.

We reported yesterday on how shredded ballots were found in a dumpster in Maricopa county:

Later in the day, a mysterious fire broke out at one of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ farms. It is unknown if the incident is related to the county’s 2020 Election ballots:

TRENDING: PURE MARXISM: Prosecutor Argues Pro-Trump “Shaman” Jacob Chansley Should NOT Be Released Because He Might ‘Push False Claims of Election Fraud” Once Released

Today we can report that as the ballots are being pieced back together, they do appear to be from the 2020 election. For example, the section below shows all corporate commission candidates from 2020:

We also saw yesterday that the ballots were filled out for candidates:

Many people in the state are tired of the corruption in the county. They want a full forensic audit of the county that will uncover any and all invalid ballots from the 2020 election:

Will the American people ever see the final 2020 election results in Maricopa County when all efforts to date are to obstruct and tamper with the ballots? What happened to our country?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

