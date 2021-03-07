https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/cdc-claims-mask-mandates-dont-statistically-different-impact-covid-no-masks-will-therefore-continue-pushing-masks/

The CDC recommends wearing masks after their study showed that related to COVID, the results of wearing masks were statistically the same as the results when not wearing masks.

The results of a CDC study at first appear to show that wearing masks help reduce the spread of COVID:

NEW CDC REPORT: Mask mandates lower COVID cases by around 1.5% over a two month period pic.twitter.com/wcoKXlJkDN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2021

The results were inside the statistical margin of error:

The results are inside the margin for statistical error — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2021

The results from before wearing masks were not statistically different than the period wearing masks – thus the CDC will continue recommending Americans wear masks???

Following the results of this study, the CDC says they will continue recommending mask mandates — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2021

