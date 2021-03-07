https://www.oann.com/cdc-face-masks-dont-prevent-covid-19-study-finds-masks-have-had-negligible-impact-on-coronavirus-numbers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cdc-face-masks-dont-prevent-covid-19-study-finds-masks-have-had-negligible-impact-on-coronavirus-numbers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The CDC has admitted face masks do little to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid mounting pressure to lift mask mandates across the U.S. In a new study, the CDC found face masks had a negligible impact on coronavirus numbers that didn’t exceed statistical margins of error.

The study found that between March and December 2020, face mask orders reduced infection rates by 1.5 percent over the rolling periods of two months each. The masks were 0.5 percent effective in the first 20 days of the mandates and less than 2 percent effective after 100 days.

The CDC added it still recommends wearing face masks, although it admitted such mandates do not make any statistical difference. In the meantime, some states across the nation have slowly returned to normalcy by putting an end to mask mandates.

NEW CDC REPORT: Mask mandates lower COVID cases by around 1.5% over a two month period pic.twitter.com/wcoKXlJkDN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2021

