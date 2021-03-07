https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/conservative-group-invest-10m-strengthen-election-integrity-swing-states?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Heritage Action for America plans to spend $10 million on securing election security laws in key battleground states.

The group is a nonprofit arm of the Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C., based conservative think tank.

The group plans to buy television ads, help with issue-advocacy campaigns and lobby state legislatures, according to information obtained by Fox News.

“Free and fair elections are the bedrock of democracy, and secure elections are important to every American,” Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, said in a press release Monday. “After a year when voters’ trust in our elections plummeted, restoring that trust should be the top priority of legislators and governors nationwide.”

The reforms sought by Heritage Action include regularly checking voter registration lists, requiring voter ID, verifying voter citizenship, limiting absentee ballots and prohibiting private funding of election officials and government agencies.

The group is initially targeting eight states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin. Of those states, Donald Trump won three – Florida, Iowa and Texas.

The announcement follows the passage of a sweeping voting-reform reform bill in the Democrat-controlled – H.R. 1 or the For The People Act – which is opposed by congressional Republicans and faces difficult passage in the evenly split Senate.

