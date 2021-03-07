https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democrat-new-jersey-governor-phil-murphy-stands-decision-send-sickly-covid-patients-back-nursing-homes-video/

Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stood by his decision to send sickly Covid patients back into nursing homes.

Democrat Murphy was one of the several governors, including Cuomo, Whitmer and Newsom to order Covid patients back into nursing homes which resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

Pennsylvania’s transgender Health Secretary Dr. “Rachel” Levine also ordered Covid patients back into nursing homes while he secretly moved his own mother out of an elderly care facility.

These Democrats knew that sending sick people back into nursing homes was dangerous and would lead to a bloodbath but they did it anyway.

Murphy went a step further and said it was “the right course to take.”

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal convened a grand jury that is currently investigating a veterans home and elderly care facility where hundreds of people died from Covid.

The grand jury may also be investigating nursing homes statewide with a high number of deaths because of Murphy’s order.

“The investigation into such nursing homes and long-term care facilities is very much ongoing, and we are following the facts wherever they lead,” a spokesman for Grewal’s office said in January.

