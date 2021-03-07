https://www.oann.com/fmr-trump-adviser-optimistic-about-the-economy-as-it-reopens/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-trump-adviser-optimistic-about-the-economy-as-it-reopens

UPDATED 11:28 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Stephen Moore, former economic adviser to President Trump, said the U.S. just had a “blowout jobs report.”

In an interview on Sunday, Moore said the nearly 380,000 jobs added last month is really strong and is paving the way for the economy in April and May.

Moore referred to the economy as a rocket ship ready to take off.

He praised Republican-led states that have nearly completely reopened, advising blue states to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in order to help get America get back to normal.

“I think the rest of this year for the economy is really looking strong as we open up our businesses, our schools, our stores, our churches,” Moore explained. “This week I was on the road. I went to Arizona, I went to North Carolina, right now I’m in Florida. I actually had to fly through the Charlotte Airport. The Charlotte Airport was completely packed with people. I’ve never seen anything quite like it before.”

Moore went on to criticize Biden’s recently passed coronavirus relief bill, saying most of the bill’s spending is unrelated to the virus.

