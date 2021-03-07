https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/07/forget-qanon-blueanon-trends-after-all-the-crazy-conspiracy-theories-on-the-left-get-exposed-1039163/

One of the biggest myths peddled by the institutional left, from Hollywood celebrities to mainstream media “journalists,” is that the Republican Party is the sole home of wild, unhinged conspiracy theories that have no connection to reality whatsoever.

What happened last week when numerous high-profile left-wingers accused Republicans of designing the stage for this year’s CPAC conference to resemble a Nazi symbol ought to be more than enough to prove the point.

But in case this example isn’t enough, there’s a new hashtag trending on Twitter — #BlueAnon — containing a litany of additional examples.

“What exactly is Blue Anon?” you ask.

It’s a term invented by conservatives to mock the conspiracies of the left. An official definition that briefly made it onto Urban Dictionary read as follows:

A loosely organized network of Democrat voters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories such as the Russia Hoax, Jussie Smollett hoax, Ukraine hoax, Covington Kids hoax, and Brett Kavanaugh hoax. Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and “remove” lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the U.S. Capitol

By Sunday morning the Urban Dictionary entry had been deleted by the left-wing site, though a screenshot of it may still be viewed below:

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it pic.twitter.com/AFzdDbKXlV — Neanderthal Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2021

The invention of the term precedes its official definition by a month.

Back in February, one fellow on Twitter began compiling a list of example after example of the #BlueAnon left embracing conspiratorial madness.

View the guy’s list below:

WHAT DOES “BlueAnon” MEAN? “Who paid Brett Kavanaugh’s debts?”

“Why did Justice Kennedy resign?”

“The Capitol riot was planned by Republicans, and Capitol police collaborated.”

“Detention centers are concentration camps.” and, obviously: “Trump is a Russian asset.” Any others? https://t.co/lSl9NJTvN9 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

“Brett Kavanaugh is a gang rapist”https://t.co/a7pzG8Vuok — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

“Melania Trump has a body double.” I remember that one.https://t.co/TlW2PNpPfj — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

“Trump committed felony obstruction 10 times to hide his collusion with Russia” Another good suggestion, though this is just a corollary to the “Trump is a Russian asset” conspiracy theory.https://t.co/AvTJCV80D2 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

“Trump is using the USPS to steal the election.” Oh man! Remember the pictures of mailboxes on trucks? Or the pictures of locked mailboxes at night? That was crazy.https://t.co/Z2EXdvNO2A — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

The entire Steele Dossier! There are people who still believe that the Pee Tape is real.https://t.co/aVjvc0b8Ed — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Russian money launderinghttps://t.co/4qq2g1KEBA — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Part of the mythology of QAnon (A CONSPIRACY THEORY THAT I OPPOSE) is that they don’t know who Q is. We know who the Blue in BlueAnon is: It’s Adam Schiff. How many times did he promise us that he had secret evidence?https://t.co/c3KBZB1Sag — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

You get the picture.

The latest conspiracy theory is the notion that the U.S. Capitol must remain militarized because right-wing bogeymen are preparing to jump out from underneath their beds at any moment and lay siege to it. That of course hasn’t actually happened. Nevertheless, the conspiracy persists unabated.

Writing for SubStack late last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald noted how the theory’s adherents just keep changing its date to keep it alive.

“This is how apocalyptic cult leaders always function. When the end of the world did not materialize on January 6, [they] insisted that January 20 was the day of the violent reckoning. When nothing happened on that day, [they] moved the Doomsday Date to March 4,” he opined.

“The flock cannot remain in a state of confusion for too long about why the world has not ended as promised by the prophet, so a new date must quickly be provided with an explanation for why this is serious business this time.”

That’s why even now, months after the Jan. 6th riot, the U.S. Capitol remains locked down and “journalists” are predicting the attack will happen “for reals” if and when President Joe Biden finally delivers his State of the Union address.

“The Capitol Police is keeping its security posture high in response to intelligence that indicates some extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection have discussed plans to attack the building during the State of the Union,” Politico reported last week.

By the way, in case you haven’t noticed, the difference between #BlueAnon types and the disturbed men and women who subscribe to QAnon is that #BlueAnon is teeming with mainstream figures.

As noted earlier, last week a bevy of notable people, from Hollywood figures like Alyssa Milano and D.L. Hughley to top-level Democrat Party strategists and media columnists, claimed that the stage at CPAC had been purposefully designed to resemble a Nordic rune known for featuring prominently on Nazi uniforms.

Of course, the media barely said anything about so many left-wing figures embracing such a radical, insane conspiracy theory.

And the media likewise barely noticed when the conspiracy theory was debunked by a report noting that the firm that actually designed the stage has a history of donating to the Democrat Party.

I.e., the party of #BlueAnon.

