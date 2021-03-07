https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/former-dni-ratcliffe-happened-january-6th-preventable-failure-leadership-law-enforcement-video/

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During the interview, Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe about the intelligence failures prior to the January 6th protests on the US Capitol.

Former DNI John Ratcliffe: What happened on January 6th was terrible. We can all agree on that. But we also know it was preventable. There was intelligence. This was not an intelligence failure. There was a situational report out of the FBI, a field office not three hours from Washington DC that said the day before, not 24 hours before, that domestic extremists were intent on going to the Capitol, used the word “creating war,” targeting members of Congress even maps of the tunnel system of the Capitol. And what you heard the FBI Director testify this week, accurately, that he wasn’t made aware of it for some reason and, of course, I was not made aware of it either… Frankly what happened on January 6th was preventable and it was a failure of leadership in our law enforcement community.

Once again the FBI and DC law enforcement dropped the ball.

It NEVER was Trump’s fault.

This was an excellent segment!

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

