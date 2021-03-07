https://www.independentsentinel.com/former-dni-ratcliffe-states-the-obvious-the-2020-election-is-unfair/

During an interview today with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, the former DNI under Donald Trump, John Ratcliffe, brought up the forbidden subject of election integrity. He made note of HR1 as something that would happen in socialist countries.

“I think we implemented rules in the pandemic and what we saw even weeks before the election were voting procedures that were changed. And I don’t think that was fair and I think that contributed to the ability for fraud to be perpetuated in any number of ways.

“And the most important thing, Maria, when we talk about election integrity, is that the American people believe that there is election integrity. And HR1 just doubled-down on the concerns that Americans have right now that elections aren’t fair that they’re being controlled and the outcome of one person, one vote isn’t what we’re seeing.

“And again, that’s what happens in socialist countries.”

At least someone has the guts to tell the truth.

Watch:

