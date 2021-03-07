http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jg-TIJA_KZg/

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a swipe at President Joe Biden, who he argued had been absent from the forefront on foreign policy.

The Florida Republican congressman suggested that perhaps the “transition” from Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris was already underway as Harris has already had meetings with international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“You have to wonder whether or not the transition to Harris has already begun,” Gaetz said. “Joe Biden’s had more nap time than he’s had questions from reporters. And you’re right. While the Middle Kingdom grows more ambitious in their goals, we are still toiling away in the Middle East. Joe Biden has had more attacks on Syria than he’s had press conferences.”

“And so you have to ask to the progressive voters, is this really what you expected?” he continued. “Is this what you wanted, a warmonger president like Joe Biden, when Donald Trump did so much to bring peace to the world and to actually confront the real threat, China, not to be trying to build democracies out of blood and sand and Arab militias in some desert far away?”

