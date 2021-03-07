https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/girl-scout-cookie-sales-take-hit-operations-shut-outside-marijuana-dispensary/

(Picture from Detroit Free Press)

The Detroit Free Press reports:

A Walled Lake marijuana dispensary seemed like an ideal place to sell Girl Scout cookies after some local troops set up shop outside the facility and sold 1000 boxes last weekend.

At least that was the case until the Girl Scouts of the United States of America got wind and frowned upon the idea — setting off a storm on social media and leaving scout leaders scrambling to smooth over the hubbub, calling it a “misunderstanding.”

After arranging to go back this Friday and Saturday, local Girl Scout members and families were told not to sell cookies in a “facility where they’re not allowed to shop,” said Jerry Millen, the owner of Greenhouse of Walled Lake. “I understand that, that’s fine … but they were set up on a public corner, in wildlife.”