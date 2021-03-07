https://www.oann.com/gop-group-targets-vulnerable-democrats-over-stimulus-support/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-group-targets-vulnerable-democrats-over-stimulus-support

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Democrat lawmakers who face tough reelection in 2022 are under pressure over their support of the controversial COVID relief bill.

Reports on Sunday found the American Action Network has been launching political ads in districts represented by vulnerable Democrats. The ads are targeting Nancy Pelosi’s liberal stimulus.

Today is a day of great progress, as the @SenateDems passed @POTUS #AmericanRescuePlan to save lives & livelihoods. We now urge Republicans to join us in recognition of the imminent need for decisive action & to fulfill the promise that Help Is On The Way.https://t.co/H75bV32g46 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 6, 2021

The group is spearheading the Republican effort to take back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

The ads say the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is giving money to government bureaucrats and big corporations, while doing little for struggling families.

.@AAN is doubling down with new ads and phone calls in 52 districts today to stop Pelosi’s freight train of frivolous spending. Pelosi wants @RepGolden and @RepRonKind’s votes – but this bill is just too costly, too liberal & way too corrupt.https://t.co/N2ocUMkfnr pic.twitter.com/ta15tHtLEj — American Action Network (@AAN) March 7, 2021

Similar ads are targeting at least nine other Democrat lawmakers in their districts in an effort to prevent further damage to the federal budget.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

