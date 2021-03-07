https://www.oann.com/gop-group-targets-vulnerable-democrats-over-stimulus-support/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-group-targets-vulnerable-democrats-over-stimulus-support

PHILADELPHIA - MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Democrat lawmakers who face tough reelection in 2022 are under pressure over their support of the controversial COVID relief bill.

Reports on Sunday found the American Action Network has been launching political ads in districts represented by vulnerable Democrats. The ads are targeting Nancy Pelosi’s liberal stimulus.

The group is spearheading the Republican effort to take back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

The ads say the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is giving money to government bureaucrats and big corporations, while doing little for struggling families.

Similar ads are targeting at least nine other Democrat lawmakers in their districts in an effort to prevent further damage to the federal budget.

