https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/542011-gop-senator-defends-cheney-murkowski-after-trump-rebuke

A GOP senator who opposed both impeachments of former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden to sign executive order aimed at increasing voting access Albany Times Union editorial board calls for Cuomo’s resignation Advocates warn restrictive voting bills could end Georgia’s record turnout MORE said Sunday that he believes impeachment-supporting Republicans such as Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Paul Ryan to host fundraiser for Cheney amid GOP tensions Republicans, please save your party MORE (R-Wyo.) still have a place in the party.

In an interview with Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBrown vows Democrats will ‘find a way’ to raise minimum wage Fauci lays out timeline for vaccinating teens, children Trudeau: Canadian, US border to remain closed ‘for now’ MORE on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoSunday shows preview: Manchin makes the rounds after pivotal role in coronavirus relief debate Murkowski votes with Senate panel to advance Haaland nomination Interior Department reverses Trump policy that it says improperly restricted science MORE (R-Wyo.) pushed back against Trump’s call this week for Republicans to replace both Cheney and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump promises to travel to Alaska to campaign against Murkowski GOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill Senate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote MORE (R-Alaska), the latter of whom the former president vowed to personally campaign against, while not addressing Trump’s criticism.

“I want to always make sure we nominate somebody who can win in November. Lisa Murkowski knows Alaska better than anybody, and she’s an incredible fighter for American energy. She hasn’t made an announcement if she’s even going to run again. If she does, I’m going to support her,” Barrasso said.

“With regard to Liz Cheney in Wyoming, we work closely together fighting the Biden administration,” he added of his fellow Wyoming lawmaker.

“So, I support her. I disagree with her completely on the issue of impeachment. She voted one way. I voted the other,” he continued.

His comments came in response to a statement the former president released this week after Murkowski broke with her party to vote for the confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland Deb HaalandTrump promises to travel to Alaska to campaign against Murkowski Indigenous leadership is a linchpin to solving environmental crises The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Virus relief bill headed for weekend vote MORE (D-N.M.) to be President Biden Joe BidenBiden to sign executive order aimed at increasing voting access Myanmar military conducts violent night raids Confidence in coronavirus vaccines has grown with majority now saying they want it MORE‘s Interior secretary. Trump promised to travel to Alaska personally and campaign against Murkowski in a a GOP primary.

“I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said.

Trump’s ire reportedly remains focused on Cheney as well due to her prominence as the only impeachment-supporting member of House GOP leadership.

A CNN investigation last month uncovered the president’s efforts to encourage GOP leaders to remove Cheney from her leadership position while also pushing for primary challengers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

