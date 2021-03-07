https://www.oann.com/graham-im-trying-to-harness-the-magic-of-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=graham-im-trying-to-harness-the-magic-of-president-trump

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he wants to “harness the magic” of President Trump’s “America First” movement. During an interview with Axios on Sunday, Graham stressed the best way forward for the Republican Party is a party influenced by President Trump.

Graham cited the 45th President’s electoral success and said no other Republican candidate has garnered as much support from American voters. Additionally, he hopes Republican leaders will work with President Trump to continue implementing policies that make America strong.

“Sort of a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and P.T. Barnum,” the Republican senator said. “I mean, it’s just this bigger-than-life deal. He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know could make it. He could make it bigger. He could make it stronger. He could make it more diverse.”

Graham said he would support President Trump in 2024, claiming he would be the most electable Republican candidate.

