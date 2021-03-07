https://www.dailywire.com/news/heads-of-democratic-state-senate-state-assembly-urge-cuomo-to-resign

The Democratic leaders of the New York State Assembly and the New York State Senate called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Sunday amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

“Everyday [sic] there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.”

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” Stewart-Cousins added.

Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie echoed Stewart-Cousins’ sentiments, saying in a statement: “The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else. I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor’s ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

Two more former aides of Cuomo recently came forward to allege that he exhibited inappropriate sexual behavior toward them, raising the number of his alleged victims to five.

Karen Hinton, who was a press aide for Cuomo, told The Washington Post that he called her to his “dimly lit” hotel room and gave her an embrace she described as “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate.”

“I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave,” Hinton said.

Cuomo has so far claimed that he “never inappropriately touched anybody,” and remained adamant that he will not resign.

As The Daily Wire reported:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told media, Sunday, that he will not resign from his position amid allegations that he sexually harassed five women and called critics demanding he step down “anti-democratic” and at odds with the voters of New York. In a conference call early Sunday afternoon, the New York Post reports, a “defiant” Cuomo said that there is “no way” he will resign, even as a fifth woman came forward Saturday suggesting that Cuomo acted in an inappropriate way during a personal interaction. He also lashed out at critics, calling the idea of resigning over “allegations” without establishing their “credibility” “anti-democratic.” “I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians,” Cuomo said during the conference call. “I’m not gonna resign because of allegations.” “The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” he added. “Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in a democracy and that’s great. But it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

