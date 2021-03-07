https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/video-horrifying-video-of-illegals-streaming-across-u-s-border/

The following video was posted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). The video was filmed near Yuma, Arizona as hundreds if not thousands of illegals flood into the United States.

“How many have COVID,” the Republican senator asked.

U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019. Reuters reported.

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

