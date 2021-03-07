https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/07/how-stupid-do-you-have-to-be-pro-life-evangelicals-for-biden-shocked-biden-is-actually-not-pro-life-and-cue-buyers-remorse/

Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden is really a thing.

We know.

We sat for a good five minutes contemplating how this could actually be real and then we remembered how ri-damn-diculous anyone who voted for Biden really is and it all sort of made sense.

In a sad and pathetic way.

Sounds like they are super bummed their candidate isn’t actually against abortion.

What a bunch of maroons.

They really thought Biden was pro-life? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pretty stupid.

Heh.

There are still some die-hard believers out there pretending Biden isn’t a complete trainwreck (see that ridiculous headline from WaPo) but yeah, most people have figured out this was a huge mistake.

But you know, at least the mean tweets have stopped.

It’s never a good thing when your better option is to play stupid.

We got nothin’.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

True story.

Who didn’t?

Except for these dolts.

That really sums it up.

Yup.

***

