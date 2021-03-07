https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/07/if-pepe-le-pew-promotes-rape-culture-what-about-the-date-rape-plot-in-eddie-murphys-coming-2-america/

The New York Times reviewed Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” which premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, calling it a “genial, mostly inoffensive, sometimes quite funny sequel to a beloved comedy from way back in the 1980s”:

And here’s how they’re describing the plot which involves Eddie Murphy’s character, Akeem, discovering he sired a son during his visit to Queens during the events of the 1988 original film. According to the NYT, it was a “not-even-one-night-stand”:

Back then, it seems, there was an oat that got away — a not-even-one-night stand with Mary Junson (Leslie Jones) that resulted in Lavelle.

Except this isn’t what happened. At all. In this movie, we find out that Leslie Jones’ character drugged Akeem and then had sex with him, making it literally date rape.  Via Slate:

. . .Akeem was drugged by a woman (played by Leslie Jones) who he and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) invited back with them from the bar—a woman who then proceeded to have sex with the prince and become pregnant with his son. That this scene depicts a pretty clear-cut date rape (Akeem doesn’t remember any of this, except that he encountered a “boar”) while playing it for laughs is one of the movie’s first and most harrowing choices.

And since we spent the entire weekend canceling Pepe Le Pew, shouldn’t the New York Times and Charles M. blow be at least as equally as concerned with an entire movie based on date rape?

Blow, FWIW, has had fond things to say about Murphy in the past:

And now Blow will have to cancel him. It’s only fair:

Note: It’s not just right-wing commentators pointing this out:

Over to you, New York Times.

