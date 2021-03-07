https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/604666205db3705aa0abd1da

The Looney Toons skunk Pepe Le Pew is the latest fictional character to fall victim to cancel culture warriors. The comically lecherous Le Pew was axed from……

An $86 billion bailout for nearly 200 union pensions was included in the Democrats’ massive stimulus package, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law soon….

Last week, Democrats re-introduced the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2020, named after a man who died, as…

In a 14-minute Instagram video, actor Alec Baldwin lashed out against the “cancel culture” out to destroy his career….

A recent report alleges that multiple Google employees that approached the company with complaints of racism and sexism were urged to take medical leave and focus on their mental health….

