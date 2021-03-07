https://pjmedia.com/columns/philip-carl-salzman/2021/03/07/is-america-at-risk-from-domestic-terrorists-n1430573

Seriously, can we possibly believe anything that Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats say? Has anything that they have said during the past four years been true?

The collusion in the Russian collusion scandal was between the Hillary Clinton Campaign, the Democrat leadership, the entire Democrat press, networks, and cable news, and our own intelligence and security agencies. Nor was there any predicate for the accusations against President Trump, but rather it was a rationalization of “The Resistance” that Democrats proudly announced, as if it were not a violation of the most basic principle of democracy: a peaceful transition of power. From 2016 through 2018 there were enthusiastic daily reports confirming President Trump’s collusion with the Russians, him being an agent of Putin, and claims that the definitive evidence was about to be revealed. Of course, as we know, there never was any evidence, in spite of two years of investigation by a special prosecutor and a platoon of partisan Democrat lawyers. Since 2018, there have only been sporadic outbursts claiming that Trump was doing Putin’s bidding by Pelosi and her minions, for why let a good lie die?

Then there were the two—two!—impeachments of Trump, for entirely imaginary offenses, one being a telephone call with the leader of Ukraine, and the other for urging his followers to express their concerns “peacefully and patriotically.” The impeachments of course were really for Trump having beaten the female Democrat candidate, Hillary Clinton, and having pro-America policies that clashed with Democrat pro-Chinese and pro-United Nations policies from which Democrats have gotten rich, e.g. the Biden crime family. In other words, the impeachments were just the next initiatives in the unconstitutional “Resistance.”

For the 2020 presidential election, the Democrats activated a wide array of dirty tricks, many unconstitutional in the states where they were carried out, which undermined election security and opened many opportunities for manipulation of the vote. Was the election stolen from Trump? We cannot know for certain, because the substantial evidence has not been considered and adjudicated. Rather than take up the challenge to protect American democracy, courts, including the Supreme Court, flinched and dodged. And now the Democrats are hoping to pass H.R.1, a bill that would put control of elections into the hands of the Democrats in perpetuity, so that there would never be an honest election in America.

Let us now turn to the “armed” “insurrection” by “white nationalists” at the Capitol on 6 January. Everything that the Democrats have said about 6 January, including “and” and “the,” is a lie. The claim that Trump incited violence is refuted by what he actually said about being peaceful and patriotic. Keep in mind that demonstrating in front of the Capitol is standard procedure for many movements and campaigns. Does anyone really believe that a disorganized mob of several hundred unarmed individuals would try, or could somehow “overthrow the government? Three hundred of the demonstrators were arrested on 6 January, and none had a firearm. So it is a lie that they were “armed,” and a lie that their riot was an “insurrection.”

Democrats repeatedly say that “five were killed.” They do not mention that two were Trump supporters who had heart attacks, one was a Trump supporter who had a stroke, and the fourth was an unarmed, female veteran who was shot dead for illegal entry. Who was the criminal here? The identity of the shooter remains hidden. The Democrats claimed a Capitol Policeman was murdered by Trump supporters who hit him on the head with a fire extinguisher. This proved to be totally false, and no explanation has been forthcoming as to why the policeman died a day after the riot.

No member of Congress was injured, nor is there any good reason to believe that any of the rioters intended to attack anyone in Congress. AOC who “lived through the riot” in another building far from the riot, and Rashida Tlaib also not in the Capitol, gave tearful accounts of how petrified they were, because they thought they were near death. Their reports were not just phony, but ridiculous. Bad actresses and brazen liars.

But you cannot fault the Democrats for lack of creativity. Anything that they do not like, or fain not to like, is “racism.” You can be sure that if they would get a hamburger that they do not like, they would label it “racist.” So they have designated the riot a “white supremacist” riot. Perhaps they prefer a more diverse, mixed-race riot of the kind that they ignored throughout the summer and fall of 2020. Well, they did not entirely ignore the riots; they urged them on, and sent money to spring arrested rioters. Congress really did not care that American cities across the countries were being destroyed by rampaging mobs dignifying themselves as “Black Lives Matter” and “Antifa.” No, the rioting, looting, arson, assaults, and murders were all described by the Democrat media and Democrat officials as “mostly peaceful” protests. Congressional Democrats did not care that it was mainly Democrat cities being destroyed, as Democrat local and state officials required the police to stand down and refused to prosecute any of the criminals. They didn’t care that hundreds of small businesses were destroyed, and lives ruined, even though many of them were minority businesses and lives for whom Democrats claim to be champions.

But do not worry; there is method in Democrat madness; all of this is for a clear purpose: to transform Democrat power into absolute power. Now that CPP virus fear is declining due to the Trump vaccines, and American citizens may be less passive in the face of Democrat power grabs, a new fear is needed to cow the population. And here it is: QAnon insurrectionist terrorists. Who are they? According to the Democrats, all 75 million deplorable Trump voters, and some Republicans in Congress as well. The Democrats told us that the domestic terrorist insurrectionists were going to attack all fifty state capitals, but when nothing happened, the Democrats just said it was postponed ‘til next week, or next month, or next year. Stay alert, the “domestic terrorists” are plotting against American democracy.

Actually, rather than the imaginary QAnon military divisions, it is the Democrats who are plotting against American democracy, and doing their best to undermine it through electoral manipulation and through a military occupation of the nation’s capital. The Democrats claimed to have hated the 6 January Capitol riot, but in fact, they loved it, for it has provided the excuse to militarize their power and to move America closer to a one-party state with the Democrats permanently in charge.

