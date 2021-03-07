https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-announces-new-executive-order-expanding-voting-access-making-easier-democrats-steal-elections-video/

The Democrats are emboldened after stealing the 2020 election for Joe Biden and they are using their new power to pass laws making it easier to steal elections in the future.

The Democrats not only stole the White House, they used the same mail-in vote fraud with drop boxes (ballot harvesting) to steal the Georgia senate runoff to take control of the senate.

Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new executive order that would require federal agencies to expand access to voter registration – making it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

“It is the responsibility of the federal government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy,” the order read.

Biden’s EO orders federal agencies to expand voter registration, gives voting access and education to federal prisoners and improves ballot tracking for voters overseas.

Biden lied during his announcement on Sunday and said more than 60 courts, including the Supreme Court, upheld the 2020 election and determined there was no fraud.

Biden also attacked the GOP-led state legislatures in 28 states for filing more than 100 bills since the 2020 election to prevent Democrat voter fraud.

Biden’s announcement comes after the House passed H.R.1, a massive elections reform bill making it easier for Democrats to steal elections.

Joe Biden urged the senate to pass H.R.1: “I hope the Senate does its work so that I can sign it into law. I also urge Congress to fully restore the Voting Rights Act, named in John Lewis’ honor,” Biden said. “Let the people vote.”

