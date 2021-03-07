http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mcbd2vb4jeI/

President Joe Biden Sunday released an executive order to expand the federal government’s role in voter registration, citing the “insurrection” on Capitol Hill as motivation.

“[W]e have seen an unprecedented insurrection in our Capitol and a brutal attack on our democracy on January 6th,” Biden said in a prerecorded video address released on Sunday. “A never before seen effort to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the people,” Biden commented.

Biden celebrated the historic number of voters who registered and voted in the 2020 election.

“In 2020, our very democracy on the line, even in the midst of a pandemic, more Americans voted than ever before,” he said.

Biden’s video recording aired at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast on the commemoration of the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

He warned that Republicans were preparing an “all-out assault” on the right to vote across the country, and more than 250 bills focus on securing future elections. Many of the proposed laws include voter ID, the right for electoral observers to be physically present during ballot counting, and requiring a judge to be assigned promptly to election lawsuits.

Biden said the proposed measures would make it harder for Americans to vote.

“We cannot let them succeed,” he said.

Biden’s executive order requires every federal government agency to use its resources to promote access and information about voter registration, including the use of their websites and social media.

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to expand access to, and education about, voter registration and election information, and to combat misinformation, in order to enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy,” the text of Biden’s executive order reads.

Democrats and social media platforms blocked the spread of news stories damaging to Biden’s campaign as “misinformation” during the 2020 election.

The order would also require federal agencies to look for ways to allow more federal workers to have leave from work to vote or to volunteer as poll workers.

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” he said. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

