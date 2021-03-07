https://nationalfile.com/little-girls-are-also-kinky-twitter-account-chronicles-disturbing-statements-made-by-transgender-women/

The Twitter account Women’s Voices, run by a prominent feminist, is chronicling disturbing statements made by transgender women and other members of the LGBTQ community, focusing on questionable remarks made about young children, sexual objectification, and slurs against homosexual men.

One person, transgender activist Julia Serano, celebrated “transforming the loss of male privilege into the best f*ck ever” while suggesting women are only useful for sexual purposes. Another, transgender academic Andrea Long Chu, wrote “getting f*cked makes you female because f*cked is what a female is.”

“Pornography is what it feels like when you think you have an object, but really the object has you. It is therefore a quintessential expression of femaleness. Getting f*cked makes you female because f*cked is what a female is.” — Andrea Long Chu

“To be female is, in every case, to become what someone else wants,” Long Chu said in another statement. “At bottom, everyone is a sissy.”

Another claimed that homosexual men are simply confused transgender individuals, who chose their sexuality “as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women.”

“I think there are a lot of gay men out there who are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women. That was certainly true of me.” — Juno Dawson

Grace Lavery, another transgender academic, once wrote “There is something about being treated like sh*t by men that feels like affirmation itself, like a cry of delight from the deepest cavern of my breast.” The academic added, “To be the victim of honest, undisguised sexism possesses and exhilarating vitality.”

Another, Jacob Tobia, a transgender activist who published a book titled “Sissy,” admitted to wanting to be the subject of “sexual objectification,” and, rejecting feminism, added, “The idea that being seen as a ‘sex object’ is universally a bad thing is too simple, like many tenets of feminism.”

“Women around the world have been treated as sexual objects. Yet if sexual objectification is so categorically awful, then why do I want it so badly? The idea that being seen as a ‘sex object’ is universally a bad thing is too simple, like many tenets of feminism.”

Perhaps the most disturbing statement chronicled came from transgender activist Alok Vaid-Menon, a transgender woman with overwhelming body hair, who once wrote, “The narrative is that transgender people will come into bathrooms and abuse little girls. The supposed ‘purity’ of the victims has remained stagnant.”

Vaid-Menon added, “There are no princesses. Little girls are also kinky. Your kids aren’t as straight and narrow as you think.”

“The narrative is that transgender people will come into bathrooms and abuse little girls. The supposed ‘purity’ of the victims has remained stagnant. There are no princesses. Little girls are

Fact checking several of the quotes, National File was able to find no inconsistencies. In fact, Vaid-Menon wrote the statement on their Facebook page, and later received such overwhelming criticism that they apologized in 2016. However, the apology has since been deleted.

Regardless of this shocking statement, Vaid-Menon is still quoted as an authority regarding transgender politics. In 2020, Vaid-Menon was treated as an expert on the “paradigm shift” within the LGBTQ movement.

