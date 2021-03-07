https://www.oann.com/mainland-china-deepens-crackdown-of-hong-kong-pushes-electoral-reform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mainland-china-deepens-crackdown-of-hong-kong-pushes-electoral-reform

People wear protective face masks as they stand near a Communist Party flag at the entrance to a residential compound in Beijing on February 9, 2020. - The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 800 in mainland China on February 9, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be stabilising. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Mainland China has continued attempts to stifle political dissent in Hong Kong by staging pro-communist rallies and ramping up its propaganda efforts.

“Over the past years, we have seen many anti-Chinese and destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, which makes our citizens very angry,” Y. Elites Association Deputy and Secretary General Jacky Ko Chung Kit stated. “We must straighten out the electoral system to ensure that real patriots govern in Hong Kong.”

On Saturday, the China Central Television aired multiple segments that claimed to show citizens of Hong Kong speaking favorably of Beijing’s rule in their city. Chinese officials have pushed for electoral reform in Hong Kong to disenfranchise political opposition in the city.

LIEYU, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 04: Xiamen, in mainland China, as seen from Shaxi Fort on February 04, 2021 in Lieyu, an outlying island of Kinmen that is the closest point between Taiwan and China. Kinmen, an island in the Taiwan strait that is part of Taiwan's territory, is so close to China that the deep-water port of Xiamen, one of China's biggest, lies less than three miles away across the water. It is one of the few areas of Taiwan that mainland Chinese tourists can visit without visas or permits, and has deep ties with the adjacent Fujian province of China; locals have seen a boost to their incomes from Chinese tourism in pre-pandemic times. Wartime anti-tank barricades litter the beach and the island also features the Zhaishan tunnel, which Taiwanese forces still reserve the right to use in wartime and for military exercises. (Photo by An Rong Xu/Getty Images)

“China’s just position is supported by the majority of the international community,” Mainland China’s UN Envoy Chen Xu alleged. “Electoral system needs to keep pace with the times and undergo improvements to provide sound institutional safeguards for the full and accurate implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ and principle of patriots governing Hong Kong.”

Meanwhile, the communist administration has jailed the leaders of the Hong Kong opposition and forced thousands of others to flee the city. The U.K. and Australia have condemned China’s actions and are now providing political asylum to Hong Kong citizens.

