Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, said in a bombshell interview that aired Sunday that media reports claiming she made Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, cry ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry were false – and that, in fact, Middleton had made her cry.

She called the episode a “turning point” in her tumultuous relationship with the British royal family.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyFormer ‘Suits’ co-star defends Meghan Markle amid royals controversy Buckingham Palace investigating accusation Meghan Markle bullied staff Prince Philip undergoes ‘successful’ heart procedure, Buckingham Palace says MORE, who interviewed Markle and her husband and Prince Harry on CBS on Sunday, asked about tabloid reports that Markle had previously made Middleton cry.

Markle told Winfrey she had heard about the reports, which dated back to approximately six months after her wedding but said the “reverse happened.”

Meghan said that the women had disagreed over flower girl dresses, but Kate later apologized and brought her flowers and a note.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something, pertaining, yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings, Meghan said.

“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something,” Meghan added, saying that she “would hope” that Middleton “would have wanted that corrected.”

Meghan Markle debunks the reports that she made Kate Middleton cry, saying that it was the other way around: “The reverse happened. She was upset about something. She owned it and bought me flowers.” pic.twitter.com/Saof51RZHS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

Meghan also said that she was being “blamed for something I didn’t do, but happened to me.”

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” Meghan said, to which Winfrey asked why nobody spoke out to clarify the story.

“That’s a good question,” Meghan responded.

Meghan during the interview also said that he has been “silenced” since joining the royal family and that members of “the institution” were “willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday called for “unity” in an address marking Commonwealth Day, just hours before the in-depth interview with Meghan and Harry.

“Over the coming week, as we celebrate the friendship spirit of unity and achievements of the commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other,” the queen said Sunday.

