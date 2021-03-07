https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-will-want-us-to-believe-that-she-is-a-wounded-bird-candace-owens-slams-markle-winfrey-interview

Responding to the furor over the Oprah Winfrey interview with Great Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who was formerly worked as an actress in Hollywood, Candace Owens stated that she knew the couple would wind up in Hollywood, writing about Markle, “For someone who has spent a lifetime trying to ‘make it’, Los Angeles was always going to be the final destination.”

Owens, who recently became a mother for the first time, added of the interview, due to be released Sunday night, “If Meghan is who I believe her to be, she will not-so-absentmindedly stroke her burgeoning belly throughout because there is nothing which inspires more sympathy than an expectant mother under duress. With gentle coaxing, viewers will come to believe how difficult it was for her to come forward with ‘her truth’ while carrying child.”

Owens’ column in The Daily Mail on Saturday was preceded by actress Chrissy Tiegen, the wife of pop-star John Legend and a friend of Markle’s, tweeting on Friday, “’This meghan markle s*** is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f***ing stop it.”

Owens wrote that she had predicted Harry and Meghan would leave their home in Canada and make their way to Los Angeles, noting that after the couple moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage, Owens turned to her then-fiance (later her husband) and asserted, “Those two will wind up in Los Angeles. I give it three years.”

“I was confident that Meghan, a relatively unknown B-list actress, would somehow find a route back to Los Angeles,” Owens stated. “Because there is nothing more traditional, and therefore more repugnant to a Liberal than the concept of a monarchy and all of the ‘broken’ traditions that come with it.”

“If peace and quiet really were the Sussexes’ goal, then the woods and lakes of Canada were perfect,” Owens surmised. “But Canada is not Hollywood. And for someone who has spent a lifetime trying to ‘make it’, Los Angeles was always going to be the final destination. Mingling amongst A-list actors and calling A-list actresses her best friends – that was the sort of dream she recognized. And what better companion to have by her side than a genuine Prince, helping secure admission to the sort of social circle she’s unlikely to have entered through her own talent alone.”

“Meghan never cared to be a Royal,” Owens opined. “The purpose is to justify the amount of publicity she and Harry will pursue on a go-forward basis. Meghan will want us to believe that she is a wounded bird, just finding her voice. Hollywood-types will praise her and Harry as ‘brave’ and ‘inspiring’ for having the courage to speak out against such a powerful institution. People will come to understand that Meghan and Harry are pursuing a Hollywood existence – not because she had planned for them to do so all along – but because women, black women in particular, need to find their voice in this important historical moment.”

“It isn’t hierarchy that Hollywood types hate. In fact, there is little more monarchical in style than hiding yourself within a £11 million mansion in California, while appealing to the public for love.Yet Meghan continues to cast herself before the world in the leading role of a victimhood series – against the media, The Firm, her sister, her father and now the United Kingdom. If you are as exhausted as I am with these perpetually under-whelming performances, then I’d invite you all to tune out tonight, and watch something else instead,” Owens concluded.

