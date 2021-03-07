https://www.oann.com/migrant-children-arrive-in-record-numbers-as-president-trump-slams-biden-for-spiraling-tsunami-at-border/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=migrant-children-arrive-in-record-numbers-as-president-trump-slams-biden-for-spiraling-tsunami-at-border
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021
From CPAC to his Save America PAC, President Trump is back in the political spotlight taking aim at Biden’s America last agenda. He has urged immediate action amid the growing crisis at our southern border. White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.