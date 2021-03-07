https://www.dailywire.com/news/mississippi-gov-i-dont-think-mail-in-voting-should-be-allowed-lots-of-opportunities-for-fraud

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that mail-in voting should be barred in every state because of the possibility it presents for fraud.

Reeves, a Republican, appeared on CNN on Sunday and was pressed by “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper on election fraud. Tapper pushed Reeves to confirm if President Joe Biden is the “lawfully elected president of the United States.”

“President Biden is the president of the United States,” Reeves answered. “In our state, we do not allow mail-in voting, and the reason we don’t allow mail-in voting is because we think that it allows for lots of opportunities for fraud and other things. And I don’t think mail-in voting should be allowed in other states around the nation, but President Biden is the duly elected president and we are going to do everything we can to work with him to help the citizens of Mississippi.”

Tapper side-stepped Reeves’s claim on mail-in voting and continued to press the governor, despite Reeves calling Biden the “duly elected president of the United States,” on whether the election was “free and fair.”

“I hear you saying Joe Biden is the president, I do not hear you saying he was legitimately elected. FBI Director Chris Wray, former Attorney General Bill Barr have both stated there was no widespread voter fraud, none that could have affected the outcome of the November election,” Tapper said. “Republican after Republican, [Gov. Doug Ducey] in Arizona, [Gov. Brian Kemp] in Georgia, your colleagues, judge after judge have rejected this argument. This is a dangerous conspiracy that tens of millions of people believe. It inspired a domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

“Yes or no, do you accept that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair?” the host asked. “Obviously, every election has some questions, but I’m talking about free and fair, legitimately elected Joe Biden, yes or no?”

Reeves responded to Tapper again calling Biden the “duly elected president” and said that Biden’s election does not mean that every state’s election processes are necessarily good or sufficiently secure.

“As you said, Jake, every election has some questions and this one was no different. President Biden is the duly elected president of the United States, that he was certified by all 50 states either having won or lost. He lost my state by 20 points, but he was certified in each of the individual states, he was certified by the U.S. Congress, and he is the duly elected president,” Reeves said. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t have bad laws on the books in other states. It’s just a fact.”

Mail-in voting is generally a process by which voters receive unsolicited ballots to fill out and mail to an election office before a specified date. The process is different from absentee voting in which a voter may requests a ballot for a variety of reasons because he cannot vote in person.

Barr, who served as attorney general under former President Donald Trump, was a forceful critic of mail-in voting during his tenure and in the run-up to the 2020 election. In June, Barr said that mail-in voting “opens the floodgates to fraud.” Many states adopted or extended mail-in voting last year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Proponents of mail-in voting argued that the changes were necessary because of the pandemic.

