Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday that he won’t seek 2022 reelection.

“After 14 General Election victories – three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections – I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video.

Blunt is a member of Senate Republican leadership and among the several top GOP senators not seeking reelection, as reported by The Hill newspaper.

