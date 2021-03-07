https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/examples-big-media-bias-truly-enemies-state-enemies-american-freedom/

The Mainstream Media or ‘Big Media’ are truly the enemies of the state. There are too many examples that support this belief.

In February 2017 Big Media was constantly chirping that President Trump was Putin’s Puppet and General Flynn was a criminal. This was all based on lies and those in power throughout the government at the tops of the (in) Justice Department and the FBI knew it was lies. It didn’t matter, these people were going to protect the outgoing Obama gang from any prosecutions of their crimes while setting up President Trump on fake crimes. It was at this point that President Trump tweeted the following:

Of course ‘Big Tech’ took the President of the United States off their platforms, so now you can’t see the President’s messages. How grotesquely communist are today’s leaders in the media?

There are many examples now of the manner in which the media is corrupt. One recent one is the difference in reporting on the stimulus bill. The totally biased Washington Post provides evidence of this every day:

How the @WashingtonPost reports on a Democrat President’s COVID stimulus vs. a Republican President’s COVID stimulus. pic.twitter.com/yUNgvo80hL — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 7, 2021

Here is the media’s reaction to Trump versus Biden on cages:

Democrats reaction when kids were being kept in cages under Trump, vs. Democrats reaction when those same cages are run by the Biden administration: pic.twitter.com/mFlYBTduE9 — Navid Hedayati 🌹 (@NavidHedayati) February 23, 2021

And of course, the AOC pictures were a farce:

This is today’s media. This is why The Gateway Pundit is growing in popularity by the day.

