UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Multiple states took a big step towards “life after the coronavirus” by ending their mask mandates.

On Friday, state lawmakers in Utah passed a bill dubbed the “Pandemic Endgame,” which seeks to lift some health restrictions once the state reaches certain thresholds and case rates. Officials noted masks will still be required in schools and large gatherings. Governor Spencer Cox (R) said he’s willing to sign the measure, adding the state will have about 1.5 million vaccines by the first week of April.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) issued an executive order Friday that lifted the mask requirement in restaurants and state government buildings. Under the new order, employees and customers are no longer required to wear masks inside restaurants, although the state recommends precautions be taken still.

“I’ll promise you that this summer is going to be different than what it is now,” Gov. McMaster stated.

In the meantime, residents in Idaho pushed back against local mask mandates. On Saturday, more than 100 Idahoans participated in “Burn the Mask” demonstrations at the state capitol in Boise.

Several families with young children showed their discontent with the orders by burning masks in garbage bins.

Last week, Idaho’s state legislature introduced a bill to outlaw mask mandates, which is expected to be discussed later in March.

