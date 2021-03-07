https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/new-york-senate-majority-leader-state-assembly-speaker-call-cuomo-resign-5-women-accuse-ny-gov-sexual-harassment/

New York’s Democrat Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Sunday both called on Governor Cuomo to resign.

Defiant Cuomo is refusing to resign, calling demands for him to step down by New York politicians “anti-democratic.”

“We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-18 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he shares the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding Cuomo’s ability to lead the state.

“The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else,” Heastie said in a statement.

A total of five women have come forward and accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Two more women came forward this weekend and accused embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Last week a third woman came forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The accuser, 33-year-old Anna Ruch, said she was “uncomfortable and embarrassed” after Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her at a 2019 wedding.

“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Anna Ruch told The New York Times.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” she said.

Anna Ruch’s allegation comes after two former New York state aides accused 63-year-old Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Cuomo’s order to send sickly Covid patients back into nursing homes led to the deaths of tens of thousands of elderly residents, but it took allegations of sexual harassment for Democrats to call for his resignation.

