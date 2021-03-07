https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-propose-gender-identity-education-for-children-as-young-as-five-in-new-york

Comprehensive sex education and “gender identity” education is in store for five-year-olds in New York if a new bill in the state Senate is passed.

State Sen. Samra G. Brouk, a Democrat from Rochester, who’s sponsoring the bill, intends to tie the state’s health curriculum to standards created by a left-wing interest group called Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS). It is advocating for “Sex Ed for Social Change,” reports the New York Post.

Under the proposed standards, public as well as charter schools are mandated to teach 5-year-olds about “gender identity”, and even instruct children as young as eight on hormone blockers and their use in gender reassignment surgery for transgender-identifying preteens.

Per the Post, kids as young as 1 will be given lectures on “vaginal, oral, and anal sex” and made to study “queer, two-spirit, asexual, and pansexual” and other gender identities identified by the standards. They will be given explicit instruction on how to use sex aids like condoms and dental dams.

Speaking to the Post, Brouk expressed her concerns over the incidence of relationship violence, sexual harassment and assault, and online bullying. “ We must equip the next generation with the skills and education they will need to thrive,” she said.

The proposal has faced pushback from Republicans, including Assemblyman Michael Reilly, a member of the state’s education committee, who argues that the state would be outsourcing its curriculum to this left-wing organization tasked with creating the standards.