CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 02: Books by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, including "On Beyond Zebra!" and "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street," are offered for loan at the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library on March 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The two titles are among six by the famed children's book author that will no longer be printed due to accusations of racist and insensitive imagery. The other titles include “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Libraries across the country said they will not be pulling Dr. Seuss’s books from their shelves. The public libraries in New York City and Denver, Colorado have both recently stated they will continue to lend out all of the author’s books.

This came after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they stopped printing and selling six titles, including “If I Ran the Zoo,” “The Cat’s Quizzer,” and “Scrambled Eggs Super” over racist stereotypes. Following the decision, the Denver Public Library issued a statement that said libraries must balance the core values of “intellectual freedom” with the harmful stereotypes found in children’s classics.

NEW YORK - JULY 6: A Dr. Seuss book is seen as children play during a press preview of an interactive exhibition dedicated to Dr. Seuss at the Children's Museum of Manhattan July 6, 2004 in New York City. The 4,000 square-foot exhibit is titled, 'Oh Suess! Off to Great Places' and will remain open at the museum until July 2005. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“It’s important to recognize the full spectrum of his heritage and legacy,” ‘Reach Out and Read’ Executive Director Anne Tengler stated. “And part of that includes some very unacceptable depictions.”

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the New York Public Library asserted they do not censor material. They added the few copies they have of the books will remain in circulation until they are no longer in good condition.

Fans of the beloved children’s author have weighed in on the matter and warned about the dangers of cancel culture.

“What people need to realize is: If Dr. Seuss can get canceled, what can’t be?” culinary sales worker and Dr. Seuss fan Greg Zire stated. “I mean, really, this is a kid’s book. How are you supposed to buy anything or do anything? If this can be erased from history, so can you. And you should remember that.”

