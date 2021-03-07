https://www.oann.com/nyc-denver-public-libraries-will-continue-to-lend-out-all-dr-seuss-titles/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-denver-public-libraries-will-continue-to-lend-out-all-dr-seuss-titles

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Libraries across the country said they will not be pulling Dr. Seuss’s books from their shelves. The public libraries in New York City and Denver, Colorado have both recently stated they will continue to lend out all of the author’s books.

This came after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they stopped printing and selling six titles, including “If I Ran the Zoo,” “The Cat’s Quizzer,” and “Scrambled Eggs Super” over racist stereotypes. Following the decision, the Denver Public Library issued a statement that said libraries must balance the core values of “intellectual freedom” with the harmful stereotypes found in children’s classics.

“It’s important to recognize the full spectrum of his heritage and legacy,” ‘Reach Out and Read’ Executive Director Anne Tengler stated. “And part of that includes some very unacceptable depictions.”

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the New York Public Library asserted they do not censor material. They added the few copies they have of the books will remain in circulation until they are no longer in good condition.

Fans of the beloved children’s author have weighed in on the matter and warned about the dangers of cancel culture.

“What people need to realize is: If Dr. Seuss can get canceled, what can’t be?” culinary sales worker and Dr. Seuss fan Greg Zire stated. “I mean, really, this is a kid’s book. How are you supposed to buy anything or do anything? If this can be erased from history, so can you. And you should remember that.”

