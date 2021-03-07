https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/07/nyts-charles-blow-whining-because-right-wingers-pounced-on-him-for-trying-to-cancel-pepe-le-pew-goes-so-wrong/

The problem isn’t that morons want to cancel cartoon characters because they are super woke and need to get a damn hobby.

No no, it’s that Right-Wing blogs are ‘mad’ because these morons keep trying to cancel cartoon characters.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

*so many eye rolls*

RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture. Let’s see.

1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.

2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her

3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. pic.twitter.com/CbLCldLwvR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

IT’S.

A.

CARTOON.

Pepe Le Pew says FU.

And it teaches a lesson that this behavior is WRONG.

But you know … rape culture or something.

Speaking of rape culture:

You might be a liberal if a cartoon skunk adds to rape culture, but a human governor exerting control and power over five accusers doesn’t. — Razor (@hale_razor) March 7, 2021

All day this. ^

Cartoons ruined my life too. I did ten years for painting a black circle on the side of a mountain. That poor family drove right into it thinking it was a tunnel. I still blame that coyote. — Adam V (@AAVerd13) March 6, 2021

Monster!

Smart people just wondered when the fool, LePew, was going to figure it out. But you just keep digging in the woke direction. I’m sure you’ll strike it rich. — CalicoJack (@JackRackham65) March 7, 2021

He’s certainly getting a good bit of attention for it.

It’s a cartoon. It’s funny. You’re humorless. That’s actually funny. 😂😂😂 — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 7, 2021

For the millionth time, He is not a protagonist character, he is to be interpreted as the bad behavior character who can sometimes learn to change to make fun of people who act like that, much like Elmer Fudd is a joke villain but isn’t always a full tilt villain. — S͙PUTZEE★D͙ALCASSIAN (@SputzeeD) March 6, 2021

Cartoons taught me to be impatient. When I place an ACME order I expect it immediately this Prime 2nd day shipping isn’t cutting it. — Diana (@semipro_bread) March 7, 2021

Freakin’ ACME.

Hey @CharlesMBlow, why can’t your overpaid ass recognize that the CARTOOOOONNNN was lampooning and ridiculing the uber-masculine lothario? You’re not gonna cancel our childhoods in favor of your grift. https://t.co/UnGuW3pgHh — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) March 6, 2021

But it’s so meaningful to attack cartoon characters and pretend you’re doing something important!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

