https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/03/07/outrage-bidens-border-patrol-is-not-covid-testing-immigrants-swarming-and-overwhelming-the-border-n1430599

When Joe Biden signaled his open borders plan, it triggered human traffickers south of the border to start teeing up swarms of people to storm the U.S. border and flood the already COVID pandemic-slammed U.S. labor market. But now we learn that the Biden administration has not been COVID testing the illegal immigrants swarming the border before they’re released into the interior of the US.

Joe Biden knew this before he opened the borders, gobsmackingly asserted that the US “didn’t have a COVID vaccine,” and claimed the pandemic was so severe he had to spend nearly $2 trillion to fight it.

The Washington Examiner reports that the Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security are not COVID testing the illegal aliens and their children. Why? Even if they did test positive, “they cannot return children and some families.” Adults can be deported, but not people with children.

The Border Patrol is not allowed to quarantine illegal aliens with the virus. The Examiner reports that they’re urged to turn them over to “local health systems.”

The Border Patrol cannot legally force anyone in custody who is suspected of having the virus to stay in custody for a 14-day quarantine period. Instead, agents have been instructed to refer migrants suspected of being coronavirus-positive to “local health systems,” which CBP noted “could be any local health authority, hospital, health facility, etc. depending on the area.”

A 2019 Border Patrol survey revealed that children are bought, sold, or rented to be part of fake “family units” – a ticket to the U.S.

[…] Border Patrol agents identified more than 6,200 fraudulent family members in fiscal year 2019, which runs from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019. This is at a time when Border Patrol agents apprehended over 473,000 people who presented themselves as a family unit. […] “The parents are poor, and a stranger offers to pay them $1,000 to use their child, that parent is going to go for that incentive,” Delgado said. “You have a child’s life in a stranger’s hands.”

The Examiner reports the Border Patrol can only do so much and testing is not one of the things it does.

“Border Patrol agents look over migrants for symptoms of COVID-19, but the Border Patrol itself cannot administer rapid coronavirus tests and has not tested anyone. [Customs and Border Protection] personnel conduct initial inspections for symptoms or risk factors associated with COVID-19 and consult with onsite medical personnel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or local health systems as appropriate,” Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security that oversees the Border Patrol, told the Washington Examiner in a written statement.”

Officers are overwhelmed. Requests by PJ Media to get in touch with the border patrol union several times this week, for example, have languished for days.

The Border Patrol is not allowed to quarantine illegal aliens with the virus. The Examiner reports that they’re urged to turn them over to “local health systems.”

The Border Patrol cannot legally force anyone in custody who is suspected of having the virus to stay in custody for a 14-day quarantine period. Instead, agents have been instructed to refer migrants suspected of being coronavirus-positive to “local health systems,” which CBP noted “could be any local health authority, hospital, health facility, etc. depending on the area.”

A few of the people showing up at the southern border were seen wearing the Biden campaign logo on shirts reading, “Biden Please Let Us In.”

But this theater hides a potentially much more serious problem that Biden has not addressed. Why is Biden letting in thousands of people into the country during a pandemic that the president maintains is out of control?

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.

Migrants cross the border into the USA wearing Biden T shirts. Folks are wondering who has paid for them. pic.twitter.com/chI8mxw8d8 — John Edwards (@johnedwards0955) March 6, 2021

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, who just opened up his state, removing mask mandates and freeing businesses to reopen to 100%, was asked by the Biden administration to use state resources to test.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

Abbott was outraged that Biden would make the country “a magnet.”

“The unconscionable act by the Biden Administration of released COVID-positive illegal immigrants in our state puts the lives of Texans and Americans at risk. Border security is strictly a federal responsibility. The federal government alone has the responsibility to test, screen and quarantine illegal immigrants crossing our border who may have COVID. Instead of doing their job, the Biden Administration suggested it did not have sufficient resources and, remarkably, asked Texas to assist them in aiding their illegal immigration program. Texas refused. We will not aid a program that makes our country a magnet for illegal immigration.”

My statement about the Biden administration assimilating Covid positive illegal immigrants in states across the country pic.twitter.com/PqImAihYkp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2021

Congressman Henry Cuellar, (D-Texas) complained that people from Mexico, who test positive by activist groups stationed at the bus stations to test people, are allowed to get on Greyhound buses and travel to the interior of the country without being stopped.

“They tested some of the people who got put at the bus station in Brownsville and according to the rapid tests, about 108 tested positive. So basically that creates a situation that they are letting people who are positive (for coronavirus) get on buses and with the permission of Homeland Security they can go anywhere in the United States,” Cuellar said during an online news conference.

Greyhound is deeply concerned about the safety of its employees and acting as a vector for disease for the rest of the nation. The transportation company is demanding DHS assure the company illegal aliens riding the buses are COVID-free.

As a result of the increased human trafficking, drug cartels can now use the humans to decoy Border Patrol Officers and keep them busy, while drugs are snuck in through another spot in the border.

Biden knew what he was doing. He dismantled the effective border security agreements Trump had with Mexico and Guatemala and stopped the construction of Trump’s wall. Trump’s moves to secure the U.S. at the border look even more prescient in a COVID-afflicted environment.

But Biden doesn’t care that his moves don’t help U.S. citizens but, in fact, could kill them.

He’s purposely let people into the country who are, in some cases, COVID positive. Just as U.S. businesses are on the verge of making a come-back, states are re-opening, and people who have been out of work will have to compete with the cheap labor Biden allowed in.

Some people would say elections have consequences and, of course, they do.

But this is way beyond “consequences.”

It’s treachery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

