https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/542045-philanthropist-mackenzie-scott-remarries-after-divorce-from

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has remarried after her 2019 divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff BezosJeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosHillicon Valley: High alert as new QAnon date approaches Thursday | Biden signals another reversal from Trump with national security guidance | Parler files a new case Senators question Bezos, Amazon about cameras placed in delivery vans GOP senators question Amazon on removal of book about ‘transgender moment’ MORE, her new husband confirmed over the weekend.

Teacher Dan Jewett said he had married Scott in a post dated Saturday to their webpage on the philanthropic organization the Giving Pledge started by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet.

“I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” he wrote. “I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott’s Amazon biography has also been updated to say she “lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the marriage on Sunday.

Bezos and his ex-wife announced their divorce in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

The divorce settlement made Scott one of the richest people in the world, and Scott committed to donating at least half of her money to charity by signing the Giving Pledge in 2019.

Jewett added his name to the pledge on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

